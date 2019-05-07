|
Beverly Sue Zuiderweg-Quinn
Visalia - Beverly Sue Zuiderweg Quinn "Bev" was born June 15th 1943, she passed away on May 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by Hero Zuiderweg, husband and Charles Quinn; her brother Frank Arnold, Mother Lida Arnold and Father Joe Arnold, in addition, her pets "spike" and "lilly".
Beverly (Sue) is survived by her children son, Mark Zuiderweg, and spouse Pamela Zuiderweg, daughter, Suzanne McElmoyl, and spouse Steve McElmoyl, her sister's Dorothy Espinoza and two granddaughters Amber and Amanda. Also, her loving friends Ann and Gloria, who were always there when she needed them.
Beverly worked for Beneficial Finance for many years as a manager. She was involved with the Business Girls as a young woman and married Hero Zuiderweg, when she was twenty-two. When Hero passed she married Charles Quinn. After Charles' death, she went to work as a real estate agent. After a few years she retired from the real estate business and managed her own properties until her death.
Beverly (Sue) loved people. She could always find something good in every person. She attended several charity events in the community and donated to causes for veterans and ill children.
Services for Beverly (Sue), will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia. Viewing is from four to seven on Thursday the 9th and services will begin on Friday May 10th, at ten' o'clock. Please send any cards, flowers to the Salser and Dillard Funeral chapel
Beverly (Sue), was loved by several, she will be greatly missed. Her kindness and giving personality were contagious. She would often say "I Love you further than the numbers go" and If you told her you loved her she would always reply; "I Love your more"
Her family would like to thank, with all of their hearts, the people who helped care for her the last years of her life. Ximena Salmeron was there for "Sue" whenever she needed anything. Tony Salmeron, Elsie Godoy and Jose. The family thanks you for all of your loving care for "Sue".
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019