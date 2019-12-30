|
|
Chamberlin III, William (Bill) Louis - Born Oct. 9, 1937 - December 28, 2019. Loving husband, father and grandfather. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents William Chamberlin II and Carmen Dally, and his wife of 55 years, Lorraine. He is survived by sons Bill Jr. (Carolyn); Mark; and daughter Tammy (Bob Wyman) Tashjian, as well as nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and countless dear friends.
Bill served his country in the United States Army before settling down in the Central Valley. Bill spent more than 40 years in the real estate and construction industry. He worked for Title Insurance and Trust Company in Visalia and Porterville, numerous real estate firms and was part owner in Sierra Homes and Chamberlin Construction. Bill enjoyed singing at church and entertaining people, participating in plays and performing for the Visalia Board of Realtors. He was wildly witty and outrageous most of his life and was known for his poor dance moves. He was a generous and giving man and would give you the shirt off his back.
Bill was a faithful member of Faith Tabernacle of Exeter for more than 22 years.
Please join us at a celebration service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Faith Tabernacle of Exeter, 515 So. Filbert, Exeter. Arrangements made by Smith Family Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020