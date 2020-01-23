|
|
Bill J. Newsome
Tulare - Bill Newsome 90, was born on March 24, 1929 to Hobert and Josephine Adair Newsome in Peoria, AZ. In 1930 the Newsomes with their 2 children Charles and Bill moved to Oklahoma and later in the mid 30's moved to California. He attended Sundale Elementary and Tulare Union High School where he lettered in football playing a long side and blocking classmate Bob Mathias, some of the original leatherheads. He was also involved in FFA. It was there where he met the love of his life Lois Ann Lawless. They married out of high school and started farming the Mathias Ranch where they settled and began their family. He was a self-made and hard-working man who provided for his family by hunting and fishing. His love of water led him to become an avid water skier. His expertise in scuba diving led him to volunteer with the Tulare County Sherrif's Search and Rescue in the 50s and 60s where he recovered drown victims. He also had a love for flying and attained his pilot's license. Bill left farming and became an owner and operator of his own truck and retired as a truck driver still driving truck well into his 80's. In 2001 he was awarded a trophy for the 'oldest commercial driver' in Tulare Co. He bragged of paving all of Tulare Co and many miles of out of state road projects. He met and made many friends as a truck driver and was well known on the road by his CB handle The Claim Jumper. Bill was an adventurous, rugged, hard-working man with a gentle heart. He never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles, beloved bride Lois Ann and great-grandson Blake Hare. He is survived by daughter Jan Newsome of Tulare; and sons Bob Newsome of Tulare; and Billy D. Newsome(Cheryl) of Kenniwick, WA; 5 grand-daughters Jennifer Brower(Ed), Christy Hughes(Chris), Mandy Pereira all of Exeter; Mary Pereira (Mike Narron) of Arroyo Grande, CA; and Melissa Hare(Brendon) of Everett, WA; grandsons Todd Newsome(Heidi) of West Richland, WA; Michael Newsome of Riverdale, CA; 14 great-grandchildren; many neices, nephews, cousin Kathy Newsome and brother-in-law Louis Lawless(Barbara) of Porterville, Ca. He lost his beloved bride Lois on December 11, 2017 just shy of 71 years of marriage. He spent the remainder of his life gardening, caring his ladies in the hen house, Fishing Success Lake with son Bob and harassing Ray, his new best friend down at Wally's Bait and Tackle.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare
Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4462 North J Street, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020