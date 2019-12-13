|
Bill Williams
Visalia - Bill Williams was born on August 22, 1924, in Perryville, AR, to Curtis and Dulcia Williams. Bill was the third of five children. Bill's family moved from Arkansas to Cutler, CA in 1932.
Bill attended Cutler Elementary School and Orosi Union High School, graduating in 1943. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps in June 1943. He was a ball turret gunner in the 485th Bomb Group, 828th Squadron, 15th Air Force in Italy.
He returned home from Italy on July 4, 1945, and went to work at Bank of America for a short time in Dinuba.
On May 10, 1947, Bill married Zola Richards and immediately started farming under the guidance of his father-in-law, Ed Richards.
After a 25-year career as a cotton-picking contractor, he and Zola started 4 Seasons Realty in Dinuba. Following Bill and Zola's retirement, they traveled extensively.
Bill is survived by his only sister, Flora Green; his son, Keith E. (Leanne) Williams of Visalia, CA, and his daughter, Linda (Roger) Grove of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren, Brooke L Williams (Gisela Rua), Paige L Williams (Scott Reng), Meade H Williams, Kyle M. Grove and Griffin B King; as well as four great grandchildren, Jullian Q Reng, Sean R. Reng, Ilya S Lucas and Henrique E Sobral Williams Rua. Bill was preceded in death by John Williams, Marvin Williams and James Williams and his wife if 66 years, Zola Williams.
Graveside services are planned for Monday, December 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Smith Mountain Cemetery, 42088 Road 100, Dinuba, CA 93618, under the direction of Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Visalia New Life Church, 1905 E. Noble Ave., Visalia, CA 93292, or to the .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 13 to Dec. 27, 2019