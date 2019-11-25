|
Billie Anne King
(9/26/31-11/18/19)
I was born to William "Bill" and Ollie Range on 9/26/31 in Tulare, CA. I was preceded in death by my parents and husband, Wally King and special cousin Brenda Reich of Tulare. I am survived by my cousins Don and Carolyn Range and family of Tulare, Dan and Valarie Range and family of Tulare, Cindy and Marvin Breedlove and family of Tulare, Darla and John McBride and family of Oregon and my honorary daughters Sophea Chhean and Suzie Chhean of Tulare.
I am writing this myself because family and friends grieve at times like this and say "she was loved by everyone" but I know some people do not like me...but not to worry!!! Luke 6:26 states: "Woe to you when all men speak well of you." I became a Christian when I was 17 and it changed the life of this quiet, shy girl (I know that's hard to believe!) but hey, I'm not perfect but I'm forgiven.
I graduated from high school and attended College of the Sequoias for one year. I worked at the local Newcity hobby shop. I went on to train as a dental assistant with Dr. Hogan in Tulare. After passing the state board exam, I worked as a dental assistant until 1967. I then went on to work at Tulare Union High School in the nurse's office and then the switchboard for a total of 26 years: which is also my alma matre, class of 1949, Go Redskins!! Mr. Howard Berger was my favorite boss.
While working at Tulare Union High, in 1967, I met my future husband Wallace "Wally" King who was a science teacher. It took me 6 years to land him! We tied the knot on October 19, 1973 and we were married for 43 years.
I am a member of Tulare Historical Society. In the early 70's, I started painting and became active in the Tulare Palette Club, serving as secretary and in hospitality. I've attended Tulare First Assembly of God for 68 years. During that time, I served as Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, C.A.'s (youth), prepared the communion trays and sang in the choir. Oh yeah, I've also hoed weeds and scrubbed toilets! I love leather carving, drawing, painting, crafts and animals! I'm avid reader and also like to write letters. At age 21, I received a letter from a Dutch lady and we corresponded for 56 years. It was a wonderful experience.
Skip the flowers! If you want to do something in my memory, may I suggest the following:
1. Support your pastor and church.
2. Forgive someone who does not deserve it.
3. Don't wait until it's too late to tell someone how special they are to you.
4. Laugh uncontrollably and often!
5. Smile-whether they return it or not. You don't know what they are going through.
6. Encourage a child and hang out at a toy store!
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 10 AM at the Tulare First Assembly of God located at 316 S. Mooney Blvd in Tulare.
