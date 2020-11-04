Billie Fay Canby
Tulare - Our treasured wife, mother and friend, Billie Canby, surrounded with love, was escorted into the arms of her beloved savior Friday the 30th of October. It was her birthday. Billie was born in the little town of Perry Iowa, 89 years ago to her parents Bill and Grace Williams. Billie had two siblings, a beloved brother David and younger brother Max. Billie had an idyllic childhood growing up in the Midwest. In 1947 the family moved to California and established a home in Tulare. In her senior year, in craft class, a handsome rusty haired young man caught her eye, and so began the love affair that lasted over 70 years. Mom was the head cheerleader and dad was the captain of the football team, it truly was love at first sight for both of them. After high school, mom moved to San Luis Obispo with her family. She attended Cuesta College, however the die was set and she moved back to Tulare to marry the man of her dreams in 1950. Stan and Billie crafted a beautiful life with treasured memories to sustain us forever.
Billie will be cherished forever by all those who knew and loved her and lovingly remembered for her ability to befriend anyone. As was evident in the countless friendships she forged during her many years helping out at Hedgerow House. Holding court on the front porch, where there was always a heartfelt welcome and in her beautiful eyes, never a stranger, she will be loved forever.
Billie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Stan Canby. Her sons, Stanley Canby Jr., Steve Canby (June) and Stuart Canby. As well as, Nancy Grissom Gregg, whom mother thought of as her daughter. Her grandchildren, Brad Canby, Brooke Brown, Erin Thiam and Amie Canby. Six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was also blessed with her adopted grandchildren, Clark and River, the neighbor kids who checked on her almost daily. The joy they brought to her over the years was immense and she loved them dearly.
Our family will always be so very grateful to our mother's caregivers. Miss Lupita has truly been one of our greatest blessings with the friendship she gave lovingly to our mother, as was our friend Miss Isabel. "Mr. Michael," as mother lovingly called Michael Pereira, will be a friend for life for his special bond and loving comfort he showered on our mother. Toni Rogers will always be golden in our hearts for her heartfelt almost daily visits offering encouragement, a helping hand, love and God's word to our precious mother. Amy Durst was a true blessing to help us as well and her compassion for our mother will always be treasured.
We also want to acknowledge the fabulous hospice team from American Care. The loving individuals that Lori Sweet and Darren Peterson assembled for us, their service was without fault and we will always be indebted to them for the comfort they so lovingly provided to our treasured mother. GOD BLESS YOU ALL.THE CANBY FAMILY
There will be a private viewing at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia. Graveside Services will be open to family and friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Tulare Cemetery on Kern Ave. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.