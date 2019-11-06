|
Billie June Harrell
Billie June Harrell, 92, of Visalia, CA passed away peacefully on the night of November 4, 2019. Billie was born on June 20, 1927 in Fresno, CA. She was raised in Fresno by Sadie "Mom" Carr. She graduated early from Roosevelt High School in 1944. Billie worked for several local businesses, including Zellerbach Paper Company. She married the love of her life Melvin Harrell of Visalia, CA on October 12, 1953. They made their home in Visalia where she eventually started her business Billie's Costumes. She was a past member of Women of the Moose, the Quota Club, First Baptist Church of Visalia, the Red Hat Society, and the National Costumers Association. She also contributed her time and talents to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Civil Air Patrol, the Cub Scouts, and the American Legion. Billie and Mel loved dancing and were members of the National Smooth Dancers. She was an accomplished seamstress, avid gardener, and later in life enjoyed travelling with her husband. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Day of San Francisco; her father, William Brenner; her husband, Melvin Harrell; and her son, David Harrell of Visalia. She is survived by her daughter Diane Byus of Visalia, and her grandkids, Amy and Jacob. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019