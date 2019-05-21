|
Billie Marie was born to W.C. and Essie Tarbell on March 25, 1936 in Dinuba, CA. She passed away at her home in Lemoore on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She attended school in Orosi and graduated from Orosi High. She attended College of the Sequoias prior to marrying her high school sweetheart Lawrence Gomes, in 1955. Billie was secretary at Central Union School in Lemoore for several years and bookkeeper at Machado Dusters in Stratford for 10 years. She and Lawrence then moved back to their mountain roots in Badger to be near their many dear family members.
Billie loved and took great joy in raising her family. As her family grew larger, she eagerly helped to care for her grandchildren and shared her love for their home in the mountains. She spent time with her grandchildren camping, fishing, hunting and looking for treasures. Her love for the outdoors was apparent as she took pride in her bountiful gardens. One great joy for Billie was the Friday night gatherings at their BARN with friends and family.
Billie is survived by her husband of 63 years Lawrence Gomes of Badger, 3 children: Craig (Ciana) Gomes of Hanford, Brian Gomes and Tim Gomes of Lemoore, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister: Betty Gomes of Visalia. She was preceded in death by her parents W.C. and Essie Tarbell, her brothers: Ray, Art and Earl Tarbell and sisters: Opal Morton, Jane Reames, and Darlene "Punkie" White.
The Gomes family would like to thank Amdal In-Home Care, Cypress Rehabilitation Center, Kaweah Delta Emergency and Hospital for all the love and care that was given to Billie.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 24th at Eshom Valley Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. Friends who wish can make donations in Billie's memory to Eshom Valley Cemetery, 51300 Eshom Valley Dr., Badger, CA 93603.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 21, 2019