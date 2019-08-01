Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chinas Restaurant
Lindsay, CA
- - Billie was born in Compton, CA on July 1, 1931, to James and Hazel Hughes. She went to be with her Lord and Savior July 25, 2019 at the age of 88. Billie married Robert (Dutch) Glick on June 24, 1950. The couple started their life together in Round Valley, east of Lindsay, CA. Billie was a housewife for 53 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, brothers: Jimmy, Dana, Larry and Sister Pat Reed. She is survived by her four children, Sherman Glick (Krisi) of Visalia, CA, Robin Patton (Ron) of Porterville, CA, Kevin Glick of Lindsay, CA, Margo Lembke (Don) of Columbia Falls, Mont, her brother Bruce Hughes (Linda) of Florence, Oregon, Sister Sue Weisenberger (Louie) of Exeter, CA, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Aug 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Chinas Restaurant in Lindsay, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 1, 2019
