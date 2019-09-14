Services
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM




Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Exeter District Cemetery
1937 - 2019
Billy Albright Obituary
Billy Albright

Visalia - Billy G. Albright of Visalia, CA passed away September 11, 2019, he was 81. Billy was born to Woodrow W. and Ida C. Albright in Alicia, Arkansas, December 14, 1937. He was employed with Sunkist for many years. He was also a member of the Free Will Baptist Church for many years. Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patty Albright who passed in 2005. He is survived by his children, Steve (Carol) Albright of Holbrook, Arizona, Michael (Karen) Albright of Visalia, California, Timothy Albright of Farmersville, California, Pamela (Greg) De Michellie of Shamosha, Washington, Sharon Albright of Visalia, California and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 14, 2019
