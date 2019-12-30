|
Billy Ray Patty
Visalia - Billy Ray Patty entered into eternal life on Christmas Eve, his favorite holiday. He was in his 82nd year of life and 60th year of marriage. As a man of strong faith, he was not afraid; he was sure of where he was going. Although we are all saddened and will miss him very much, we are faithful we will one day be reunited with our husband, father and friend. Billy (Bill) was born in Del City, Oklahoma during the Great Depression in 1938 to parents Walter Patty and Thelma Grooms. He was raised by Thelma and stepfather Don Jeffrey along with siblings Cris, Barbara and Bob. In 1957, Bill joined the United States Air Force and moved out west to his duty station at Stead AFB outside Reno, Nevada where he started his new family.
During his active duty years (1957-1961) Bill was an aircrew survival instructor with the Strategic Air Command, spending winters in the Tahoe-Donner-Mt. Rose area training airmen to live off the land in a winter environment. He was a proud veteran throughout the rest of his life and told the family many great stories about his survival days. It was during his time at Stead that he met Anne Alegre, a nursing student who would later become his wife and the mother of his eight children. Anne and Bill were married in 1960. Soon after leaving the USAF, Bill joined the National Cash Register Company (NCR) as a serviceman and eventually accepted a management position in Visalia in 1970.
The Patty family thrived and grew in Visalia, we have many great memories of our homes on Whitendale and later Encina. These were busy hubs full of children, grandparents, friends, pets and some farm animals. Many automotive and carpentry skills were taught, and several unpermitted structures erected. Somehow all the kids survived to adulthood. We didn't have a lot of money, but it was more than made up for in love and togetherness. Dad was in all our memories growing up, leading our mountain and beach camping adventures along with innumerable Scouting, Indian Guides and sporting activities. These were some of the happiest family years. The Patty family attended Visalia schools and St. Mary's church arriving by camper or station wagon and taking up an entire pew. A child may have been left behind once or twice.
As the children matured and the grandchildren arrived, Bill discovered new joys in life, eventually delighted with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During his retirement from financial services and County Family Support work the kids kept Dad and Mom pretty busy and they also enjoyed camping and traveling.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Anne, sons Christopher (Mary), William, Robert (Anne) and Martin (Marci). He is survived by his daughters Michelle Harris, Jennifer Caposella and Yvette Creech (Joshua) 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Bob (Donna) and Ken (Julie). Bill was predeceased by his son Joseph, grandson Trevor and siblings Cris and Barbara.
Bill was our families' most important role model, and he always strove to improve his life and the lives of our family members. He was a lover of adventure and life and through his personal strength and faithful example has left an enduring legacy. He served as a sponsor and mentor to many on the journey to recovery from addiction. During the last year of Dad's life many people cared for him and we would like especially thank Drs. Holvik and Havard, Kaweah Delta Hospice and the Veterans Administration for the compassionate care they provided. In Bill's memory, please consider donations to the , Alcoholics Anonymous, s or Catholic Charities. A rosary will be prayed Friday, January 3, 2020 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 6PM. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:30AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020