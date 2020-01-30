|
|
Billy Tillery
Tulare - On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Billy Junior Tillery, a loving husband and father of five, went home to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 88.
Billy was born to William and Blanche Tillery in Porter, Oklahoma on March 14, 1931. He was one of 9 children. In 1946, at the age of 15, Billy and his family moved to Woodville, California where he met the true love of his life, Oleta Faye Brock. On December 15, 1949, at the age of 18, Billy and Oleta were married. They started their family two years later, and in 1961, they moved to Tulare where they have resided in the same home ever since.
Always the consummate gentleman, Billy truly loved God, his family, friends, and spending as much time in the outdoors as possible. He had a passion for camping, fishing, hunting, backyard barbeques, and gardening. He kept a beautiful garden and loved sharing the fruit (and vegetables) of his labor with others. Humble, kind, loving, thoughtful, a man of integrity, and hard-working are just a few of the words people have used to describe him.
The family would like to thank the staff of both Twin Oaks Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, and Optimal Hospice in Tulare, who took such wonderful care of our loved one as well as us. We are eternally grateful!
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Shirley, Mildred, Wilma, Ann, Alton, Orville, Leslie, and Garlin, infant son James Rodney Tillery, grandson Justin Tillery, and daughter-in-law Gay Tillery. Billy is survived by his beautiful wife of 70 years, Oleta, sons Steve (Terry), Gary, daughters Cindy (Joe) DeLima, Karen (David) Jones, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way, and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 3rd from 4-7 pm at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of Christ, 500 N Blackstone on Tuesday, February 4th at 1 pm, and will be laid to rest at the Woodville Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020