Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Visalia District Cemetery
1300 W. Goshen Ave.
Visalia, CA
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
BlakeAlan Parker Medeiros


2001 - 2020
BlakeAlan Parker Medeiros Obituary
BlakeAlan Parker Medeiros

Visalia - BlakeAlan Parker Medeiros went to be with his Lord and Savior May 5, 2020. BlakeAlan was born on March 9, 2001 in Visalia, CA to Ashley Janelle Williams and Stuart Tracy Medeiros both of Visalia. He grew up attending Kindergarten through High School in Visalia. BlakeAlan later moved to Tulare, CA where he graduated High School in 2019. Blake was known for his sense of style and fashion. He loved music and lyrics, football, and he had a deep love and protectiveness for his family and friends. He especially had a strong bond with his brother and sisters.

BlakeAlan was preceded in death by his Grandpa Frank and Grandma Linda Medeiros of Visalia. BlakeAlan is survived by his parents Ashley Janelle and Amos Williams; his parents Stuart and Leticia Medeiros; Sisters Tessa Golden, Amayah Newhouser, and Charlize Williams; Brother Brody Williams; Grandparents Tammy Ware and Alan Ellison; Great Grandmother Janelle Lindstrom.

Private services will be held for the family. A public graveside will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12pm at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020
