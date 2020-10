Blanch Anita Rojas



Blanch Anita Rojas, Beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend passed away on October 2, 2020, at the age of 69. Blanch was born in Tulare on July 20, 1951 to Gilbert Retiz Sr. and Carmen Quinonez. She was preceded in death by her father Gilbert Retiz Sr. and her daughter Marcellina Estrada. She has left behind her mother Carmen Quinonez and her older brother Gilbert Retiz Jr. and Helen Retiz of Tulare, younger sister Melinda Medina of Visalia, and younger brother Rickey Retiz and Juana Retiz of Pico Rivera, and numerous nieces and nephews.









