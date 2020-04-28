Services
Rev. Bob D. Mooney

Rev. Bob D. Mooney Obituary
Visalia - Bobby Dean Mooney of Visalia, California passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 79.

A retired pastor and missionary, Bob has always had an interest in and a love for different cultures and their various people groups. Bob and his wife, Joan, served the Lord joyfully together. They loved people, and they loved them well. Bob's life is truly summed up by the passage of scripture in 2 Timothy 4:7, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

In addition to his adoring wife of nearly 57 years, Bob is also survived by his sister, Darlene (Bob) Belyew of Maryland Heights, Missouri; his brother, Dennis (Faye) Mooney of Alton, Illinois; Joan's brother, Richard (Ramona) Wilkerson of Exeter, California; four nieces and four nephews, and their families.

For more information and to leave condolences please log onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020
