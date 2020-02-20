|
Bob Metzner
Visalia - From a young boy, born in Bakersfield, California, full of hopes and dreams Bob Metzner (aka Robert), had a wonderful smile for everyone.
Sadly, he passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center after a lengthy surgery he was unable to recover from. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on October 3, 1941 in Bakersfield, California to Floyd and Esther Metzner, who preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by a family who truly loved him, which included his wife of 25 years, Brenda Metzner; his two children with former wife Barbara Black: son, Brad Metzner and his children, Brianna Metzner of Santa Barbara, CA and Alex Metzner of San Luis Obispo, CA; daughter, Debbie Costa and husband Ed of Florence, OR and their sons: his first grandson Eddie Costa, Jr. of North Bend, OR, Nick Costa and his wife Cynthia of Florence, OR, who are currently expecting Bob's 1st great-grandson, Jameson in June, and Ryan Costa of Florence, OR. Bob is also survived by his step-son, Brandon Everett and his wife Dana and Brandon's three children: Trent, Cade and Khole, all whom were always happiest to spend time with their Papa. Bob is also survived by four siblings and their families: brothers, Elden Metzner and Floyd Metzner; sisters, Mary Doak and Cindy Metzner; as well as the family of his deceased brother, Mike Metzner, and many nieces and nephews.
Bob served at the Air Force Academy from 1960 to 1962. Bob's employment was in the rental business for over 40 years. Bob's hobbies consist of camping, fishing, water and snow skiing, golf, dirt bike riding and being a pilot. But recently, his primary joy was taking care of his beloved dogs, Kona and Maui, who were of great pleasure to him.
He will be missed by family, friends and neighbors, as he was loved by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Visalia Country Club, 625 N Ranch St, Visalia, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's honor to the Visalia Humane Society, 9800 Camp Dr., Visalia, CA 93291. Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020