Bobbie June Blain
August 28, 1925 - August 17, 2020
Bobbie June Spears Blain, passed quietly at her home in SE Visalia with her family by her side 11 days before her 95th birthday.
Bobbie was born on a hot August night in the small community of Devol, Ok, just north of the Texas border to Robert and Velma Spears. When she was 11, her parents joined the dust bowl migration to California where her father had a job waiting on a farm in SE Visalia. Bobbie's parents sharecropped in Visalia for years until they saved enough to buy the farm where she lived until the end. That farm was where her work ethic was developed.
Bobbie attended Jefferson Elementary and Visalia Union High School, graduating in 1943. The farm just down the road was where Al Blain was born and they were childhood playmates and later sweethearts. After Al returned from WWII, they decided to get married. They borrowed $20 and the only car owned by her parents and drove to Yosemite National Park and were married in the little chapel there. With only Al's sister Betty and her husband Lyman Treaster to witness, there was no celebration, no fancy wedding dress and no honeymoon for their big weekend. Times were hard, money was scarce but together they began to prosper.
Bobbie June was a great Mom and supported Becky and Barbie through their horse-crazy youth, driving the girls and the horses hundreds of miles to horse shows. Later she accompanied Becky to many horse races to watch her horses compete and she became pretty good at picking winners! Growing up, the family always had delicious home cooked meals and she handmade almost all of the girls' clothing including prom dresses, horse show outfits and even chaps! In addition, she supported Brian through all his adventures with his band, sports and love for cars. She followed and supported Brian through his hot air balloon launches and multiple car races and shows.
Perhaps Bobbie's greatest achievement was her perpetual support for Al who was a human hurricane (in a good way!) She went along with all of his crazy escapades without ever a hair out of place it seemed. Besides managing several businesses, ranches and a house full of kids, they were lucky to travel and "see the world."
Just to name a few of their adventures, they traveled Central America on a rusty freighter and to Australia and the South Pacific before jet travel. They saw Europe and the Scandinavian countries. Many trips were taken to Mexico and Baja in planes piloted by Al, and rugged float plane trips to the far reaches of Canada. One of their final trips together was rafting the rapids down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. That experience was pretty gutsy for a lady who did not know how to swim!
As a result of their travel, they became impressed with all the beautiful community parks in Europe. In 1968, they were moved to donate 8 acres of land to the City of Visalia for the express purpose of providing park space for their beloved hometown. In 1983, just prior to Al Blain's passing, the City dedicated Blain Park on south Court Street, bordered by Packwood Creek, where it continues to be a pastoral oasis for Visalians to enjoy.
After Al died in 1983 she continued to travel, much of it with her grandchildren, visiting China, boating down the Amazon river, barge cruising the rivers in Europe, photographic safari in Africa, India, the Galapagos Islands and so many other travels.
In her 60s she took up painting and spent many hours creating beautiful floral water colors with friends and other local artists. She also loved spending time at the beach in her favorite beach town of Cayucos.
Bobbie was a quiet and gentle soul who had a gift for caring for others. Gracious and selfless may be the two best words to capture her essence. She had a gift for making others comfortable; a consummate hostess who connected with CEOs as easily as farm workers. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Bobbie was a steadfast and loyal friend. She spent much of the 1970s and '80s as a caretaker for elderly friends and relatives. She continued to have regular luncheons with her high school classmates until recent years.
Bobbie leaves her 3 children, Brian (Sandy) Blain of Visalia, Becky Blain of Flagstaff, AZ and
Barbara (Dwight) Miller of Fresno. In addition, she leaves six grandchildren: Brody (Sheridyn) Blain, Visalia, Barrett (Sandra) Blain, Visalia, Brittany (Brett) Roth, Anchorage, AK, Preston
(Phyllis) Miller (San Luis Obispo), Bethanie (Matt) White, Fresno; Rory McGivern, Flagstaff, AZ.
The nine great grandchildren include: Claire, Audrey, Evan, Brian, Benson, Phoebe, Preston
James (PJ), Donovan, and Liam. In addition, she is survived by her sister in law, Betty Blain Treaster, Visalia and her two nephews, Eric (Sharon) Treaster of Ledyard, CT and Allen Treaster of Bakersfield. Along with many great-nephews and nieces.
So much more needs to be said, more stories yet to be told but it would take a book to describe the indomitable Bobbie June Blain. Never a complainer, soft spoken with a backbone of steel, hers was a life well lived. She will be buried in the Visalia cemetery next to her husband Al and her parents. A memorial will be held at a later date. She will be missed.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
