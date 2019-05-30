|
|
Bobbie Kim Armstrong
Tulare - Kim as she was known by all, was born to Robert and Julia Edmonds on Mothers Day, May 11, 1952 in Riverdale, CA. She left this earth on May 22 2019. In her own home as she requested. We would like to thank Kaweah Delta's Hospice they were a blessing.
Kim lived most of her life in Tulare or near it. She graduated from Tulare Union in 1969. Kim worked mostly as a bartender here in Tulare. At Toddy & Tummy's and Mel's. She also worked at Bob's Market. She retired from Slicks in 2012. Kim enjoyed watching all things NASCAR. She enjoyed the plants on her porch and yard. Camping anywhere the Giant Sequoias live, baking. Christmas and decorating for the holidays. And let us not forget her Fudge!
Kim is survived by her daughters Shelley Hyles and Cristy Richardson-Hill . Son in law J.O.Hyles. Her sisters Ann Atwater and Renee Case . Her brother Robby Edmonds. Her three granddaughters Kristen, Kayla and Kassy. And four great-grandchildren. Kim is preceded in death by both her parents Judy Henninger and Robert Edmonds. And her Husband Larry Armstrong.
There will be a casual memorial service held at The Royal Palms Mobile Home Park, 560 W Pleasant Ave. Tulare, CA 93274, at noon on Saturday June 1, 2019. Please come help us Celebrate the life of our Mother.
In leu of flowers please donate to Kaweah Delta Hospice, https://donate.kaweahdelta.org/Donate-Now Or plant a tree in a national forest her memory, https://www.alivingtribute.org/
If you knew mom then you know she left us many flowers And plants of her own to remember her.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 30 to June 1, 2019