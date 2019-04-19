|
Bobby Davenport
Exeter - Bobby (Bob) Davenport age 73 of Exeter passed away on April 15, 2019. Bob was a graduate of Exeter Union High School Class of 1964. He earned his AA degree from Porterville College and a Teaching Certificate from Fresno Pacific University. Bob worked as a painter and was self-employed with his brother Donald for many years. He worked at the Porterville Developmental Center, then worked for the California Department of Correction as a Painter III. He retired from the CDC as a vocational instructor. Bob spent his spare time fishing, hiking, camping, playing cards and helping out others and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob was proceeded in death by his parents Nathan and Agnus Davenport as well as his brother Troy. He is survived by his wife L. Smiley Davenport, brother Donald Davenport (wife Shirley), sister Alice Obray (husband Larry), son Rodney (wife Stacey, sons Joshua & Jacob), daughter Suzette Smith (husband Christopher, sons Noah, Nathan and daughter Hannah), son Darren (wife Kelli, daughter Olivia), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a kind honorable man. He was a treasured husband, dad, Grandpa and friend. He will be greatly missed!
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at Smith Family Chapel, 505 E. Pine St., Exeter from 10:00AM - 1:00PM with Graveside services following at the Exeter District Cemetery at 2:00PM. Please send all condolences to www.smithfamilychapel.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to a . Arrangements entrusted to Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, Ca.
