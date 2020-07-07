Bobby Louise BibbLodi - Bobby Louise Bibb, age 93 of Tulare, passed away on June 25, 2020. She was born in Tulare on July 10, 1926 and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1944. Bobby worked for many years in the business office of Tulare District Hospital processing payroll and insurance billing. Her joys included sewing for her daughters and granddaughters and unceasing devotion to her dogs and cats. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Doyle, her son Larry Bibb and daughter Carol Benton. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marjorie and Blair Sellers, grandchildren Brian, Jaimie, and Ashley, and great grandchildren Bryce, Kambree and Rhett.