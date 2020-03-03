|
Bobby Ray Jones
Bobby Ray Jones, Born, March 12, 1941 in Hydro Oklahoma
Surrounded by his family, Bob entered into his Heavenly home just two weeks before his 79th birthday on Friday, February 28, 2020.
Known as "Bob," Dad" and "Poppy", Bob was proceeded in death by his parents French & Lydia Ella
Jones, two brothers Ernest and Frankie Jones . Survivors include his wife June, three daughters
Joyce Maggard and husband Terry, Bobbie Peton and husband Mike, Tammy Bowen and husband Duane. Sister Wilma Waller and husband Leon, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
As a young boy, Bob enjoyed the adventures many young boys long for. Fishing and hunting were among his favorites, as well as baseball. As he grew, his interest expanded to cars and one special young lady whom he met at Cutler Park. It was there the romance between Bob and June began and continued for over 60 years.
Bob was a man of faith, which was evident to all who met him as he shared of his faith and sustaining trust in Jesus as his eternal savior. He was a true family man, always putting his family first in everything he did.
Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m., at Tulare First Assembly of God, 316 S. Mooney Blvd, Tulare, CA.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020