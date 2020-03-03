Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ray Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Ray Jones Obituary
Bobby Ray Jones

Bobby Ray Jones, Born, March 12, 1941 in Hydro Oklahoma

Surrounded by his family, Bob entered into his Heavenly home just two weeks before his 79th birthday on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Known as "Bob," Dad" and "Poppy", Bob was proceeded in death by his parents French & Lydia Ella

Jones, two brothers Ernest and Frankie Jones . Survivors include his wife June, three daughters

Joyce Maggard and husband Terry, Bobbie Peton and husband Mike, Tammy Bowen and husband Duane. Sister Wilma Waller and husband Leon, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

As a young boy, Bob enjoyed the adventures many young boys long for. Fishing and hunting were among his favorites, as well as baseball. As he grew, his interest expanded to cars and one special young lady whom he met at Cutler Park. It was there the romance between Bob and June began and continued for over 60 years.

Bob was a man of faith, which was evident to all who met him as he shared of his faith and sustaining trust in Jesus as his eternal savior. He was a true family man, always putting his family first in everything he did.

Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m., at Tulare First Assembly of God, 316 S. Mooney Blvd, Tulare, CA.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now