Bonnie Jean (nee Thomson) Maguire
Visalia - During the evening of Aug. 23, 2019, the Lord called Bonnie Jean Maguire (age 79) peacefully to his Kingdom. Bonnie was where she loved most: at home in Visalia, CA, and next to her dear husband and best friend of more than 58 years, John James Maguire, who will forever cherish her legacy. She was preceded in death by both her mother Eleanor Olson Fandrei Miller, and her dear father Ancel Miller (both of Daly City, CA).
Born Feb. 2, 1940 (Ellison Bay, WI), Bonnie moved to San Francisco at age 8. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed the art of conversation, reading while savoring a Diet Pepsi with six ice cubes, playing Bridge, and attending theatre events wherein patrons unwrapped their candy prior to the performance. A college graduate and retired from a successful career, Bonnie enjoyed philanthropic activities with Beta Sigma Phi, the Kaweah Delta Hospital Guild, and the Tulare County Symphony League, among others. She leveraged her compassionate and primal beliefs to affect positive change for the World in which she lived.
Bonnie's epic adventure with John began Dec. 17, 1955, at a dance; they wed Feb. 18, 1961, and she held him close for these many years. Together they traveled the World, experiencing adventures by land and sea for more than 30 years. After having raised two children (Michael Patrick Maguire, [Hanford, CA] and Laurie (Anja) Maguire [Potomac Falls, VA]), Bonnie and John's adventure forever changed with the births of their beloved grandchildren, John Ancel Maguire and Tabitha Leann Maguire (both of Hanford, CA). Shortly thereafter, Bonnie convinced John to relocate to Visalia, where they fully would embrace life with their growing family. Wisely, John agreed.
Bonnie was regaled by her 2-year-old great grandson, Hayden James Hall Maguire, with whom she shared an exuberance and love of life, family, and chocolate chip cookies. She was protected by the most stubborn red-headed love she ever had met: Kylie, her dear Golden Retriever. Bonnie will forever be remembered by her extended family and many dear friends.
The family invites all to celebrate Bonnie at a Memorial Service, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia. Donations in her memory can be made to: Visalia United Methodist Church (www.visaliamethodist.org, 559-627-1660); the Cardiovascular Health Fund at Stanford University Hospital (https://medicalgiving.stanford.edu/ways-to-give.html, 650-725-2504); or, to the Giver's .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019