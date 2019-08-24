Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Exeter Women's Club
Resources
Bonnie Joan (Douglas/Hageman) Wells


1936 - 2019
Bonnie Joan (Douglas/Hageman) Wells

Visalia - Bonnie Joan (Douglas/Hageman) Wells July 12, 1936- August 13, 2019. Bonnie was born in Visalia to Lavene (McWheter) Douglas and Theodore Hageman (born: Hamilton Middleton). Bonnie married William Wells on September 27, 1955 producing four children. Bonnie was proceeded in death by her parents and sons Dennis and David. Bonnie is survived by her sister Connie Lust, brother Donald Douglas, husband William, son Alan, and daughter Gracelyn Garay. Bonnie is also survived by twelve grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Bonnie was active in the 4-H, scouts, Exeter Women's Club, and the American Legion (Exeter post 94). Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Burial will be private at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Celebration of life on September 7, at Exeter Women's Club from 2 PM to 5PM. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 24, 2019
