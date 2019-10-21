Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Reenders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Eric Reenders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley Eric Reenders Obituary
Bradley Eric Reenders

Visalia - Bradley Eric Reenders (61) of Visalia, California was called home to his heavenly Father on October 17, 2019. Brad was a loving, faithful husband, father, and Papa.

Brad was born on August 28, 1958 in Winnipeg, Canada to Case and Alice Reenders. His family moved to Chino, California when he was six years old. He grew up in Chino where he attended Ontario Christian School Elementary and High School. He also attended Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. In 1978, he moved to Bakersfield, California. He then moved to Hanford, California where he and his brothers, Marv and Darin, established Reenders Bros., a custom harvesting business. In 1982, Brad met and married his wife Judy and moved to Visalia, California. When Brad's brothers retired, he continued working, delivering commodities to the Westra dairies. He loved working with all the Westras.

He was a member of Visalia Christian Reformed Church where he served several terms as a deacon. Brad also served on the Visalia Rescue Mission board for many years and loved being a part of the mission that was so dear to his heart. He was also involved with the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, and always came home from his visits feeling blessed. He also enjoyed helping periodically with the Hands in the Community Outreach. Brad had a passion for flying, loved baseball, including attending Dodger games, and never missed an opportunity to go hiking with his kids. Brad treasured spending quality time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was admired for his remarkable compassion, faith, and patience with all those he came into contact with.

Brad is survived by his wife, Judy, of 37 years, daughter Michelle (John) Sass, son Allen (Sandy) Reenders, and daughter Lindsay Reenders. He is also survived by his grandkids Ethan, Hunter, and Lucas Sass as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are brothers Gary (Nancy), Marv (Elaine), Darin (Wendy), and sister Linda Reenders. Brad was preceded in death by his parents Case and Alice Reenders.

Brad will be dearly missed but never forgotten. He will remain in our hearts forever. He is now with his Lord and Savior whom he so faithfully served. We look forward to the day when we will see him again in eternity.

"When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, we will sing and shout the victory!"

"For if we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8

A Memorial Service will be held at the Visalia Christian Reformed Church on Friday, October 25, 10:30am, 1030 S Linwood Ave Visalia, California. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 9am at Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visalia Rescue Mission, Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, or the Tulare-Kings Right to Life (TKRL).

Tributes and condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now