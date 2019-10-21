|
|
Bradley Eric Reenders
Visalia - Bradley Eric Reenders (61) of Visalia, California was called home to his heavenly Father on October 17, 2019. Brad was a loving, faithful husband, father, and Papa.
Brad was born on August 28, 1958 in Winnipeg, Canada to Case and Alice Reenders. His family moved to Chino, California when he was six years old. He grew up in Chino where he attended Ontario Christian School Elementary and High School. He also attended Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. In 1978, he moved to Bakersfield, California. He then moved to Hanford, California where he and his brothers, Marv and Darin, established Reenders Bros., a custom harvesting business. In 1982, Brad met and married his wife Judy and moved to Visalia, California. When Brad's brothers retired, he continued working, delivering commodities to the Westra dairies. He loved working with all the Westras.
He was a member of Visalia Christian Reformed Church where he served several terms as a deacon. Brad also served on the Visalia Rescue Mission board for many years and loved being a part of the mission that was so dear to his heart. He was also involved with the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, and always came home from his visits feeling blessed. He also enjoyed helping periodically with the Hands in the Community Outreach. Brad had a passion for flying, loved baseball, including attending Dodger games, and never missed an opportunity to go hiking with his kids. Brad treasured spending quality time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was admired for his remarkable compassion, faith, and patience with all those he came into contact with.
Brad is survived by his wife, Judy, of 37 years, daughter Michelle (John) Sass, son Allen (Sandy) Reenders, and daughter Lindsay Reenders. He is also survived by his grandkids Ethan, Hunter, and Lucas Sass as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are brothers Gary (Nancy), Marv (Elaine), Darin (Wendy), and sister Linda Reenders. Brad was preceded in death by his parents Case and Alice Reenders.
Brad will be dearly missed but never forgotten. He will remain in our hearts forever. He is now with his Lord and Savior whom he so faithfully served. We look forward to the day when we will see him again in eternity.
"When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be! When we all see Jesus, we will sing and shout the victory!"
"For if we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8
A Memorial Service will be held at the Visalia Christian Reformed Church on Friday, October 25, 10:30am, 1030 S Linwood Ave Visalia, California. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 9am at Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visalia Rescue Mission, Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, or the Tulare-Kings Right to Life (TKRL).
Tributes and condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019