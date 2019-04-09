Brant Ryzebol



Visalia - (1930-2019)



Brant Ryzebol, 88, went peacefully to his heavenly home at 8:50 p.m. April 3. 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Eva, his son Brian Ryzebol, his sisters Aafke Koning and Alice Reenders. Brant is survived by his three daughters Edna Ryzebol, Canis Wilgenburg (Bert), Donna Lira (Joe), his daughter-in-law Maartje Ryzebol-Niewenhuis, his siblings Ina Harris, John Ryzebol, Margaret Torringa, Henry Ryzebol, Pete Ryzebol, and Nettie Douma. He also is survived by 14 grandchildren and 38 great-granchildren.



Brant was born in Shackleton, Saskatchewan Canada the first son and child born on Canadian soil. Brant was known for his strong, faith. He never passed up a chance to express this and with Brant you always felt loved and appreciated. His schooling was cut short to help out on the family farm but that did not stop him from excelling in mechanics, the oil industry and wheat farming in the Manitoba prairies.



Brant loved giving. Whether it was a stranger stranded on the road, or a friend's car needing repair you could count on him. For anyone living or visiting in his home, he would have a car or truck available, a full fuel tank, a clean vehicle and in the winter pre heated and de-iced. They cherished their friendships and family and spent many years visiting and celebrating across Canada and the USA.



Brant's family would like to thank all the care givers at Sierra Village. They loved Brant like family and gave him a quality life there. Brant could always be counted on for opening with prayer at the assisted living special events.



Graveside service on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Visalia Public Cemetery District.



The funeral service will be held at Visalia Christian Reformed Church on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 10:30 am.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia.