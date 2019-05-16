|
Brenda Bettencourt
Visalia - Brenda Bettencourt, 77 of Visalia, CA passed away May 7, 2019. She was born in Arkansas, February 26,1942 to Earl and Lovina (Smith) Ellington. Her husband Joe passed away in August of 2016.
Graveside services will be held at Visalia District Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019. Pastor Charles Castro will be officiating. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 16, 2019