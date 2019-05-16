Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia District Cemetery
Visalia - Brenda Bettencourt, 77 of Visalia, CA passed away May 7, 2019. She was born in Arkansas, February 26,1942 to Earl and Lovina (Smith) Ellington. Her husband Joe passed away in August of 2016.

Graveside services will be held at Visalia District Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019. Pastor Charles Castro will be officiating. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA.

Online Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 16, 2019
