Brenda Elaine Guthery
Brenda Elaine Guthery was born December 29, 1946 and passed away May 4, 2020 at the age of 73 yrs. Brenda is survived by her husband of 48 yrs Jack Guthery, sons Verlon Turner, Richard Turner, Jeff Turner, and Sean Guthery, Daughters Sherry Turner, and Brenda Barrard and 6 grandkids and her Sister Joyce Larkin. She enjoyed gambling and walking through her neighborhood and talking to her neighbors. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent to www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 5 to May 6, 2020