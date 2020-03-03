|
|
Brenda Lea Espinoza
On March 4, 2019, Brenda Lea Espinoza was called back to her Lord. She passed peacefully away surrounded by family at the age of 63.
Originally from Arizona, Brenda made her home in Visalia for almost 30yrs. She proudly served the community as a Communications Operator for the Visalia Police Dept. for more than 10 years. Previously, she worked for the Casa Grande Police Dept and the Eloy Police Department, both in Arizona. Collectively she worked in law enforcement for over 25 years. She was an amazing dispatcher and put her heart and soul into her job.
She put her heart and soul into everything she did especially raising, and loving, her family. She is survived by her only child, daughter Jennifer Jarrells, son-in-law Timothy Jarrells, three grandchildren, Azariah Jarrells, Aurora Jarrells, Ariana Whitaker and grandson-in-law Ryan Whitaker. Brenda had 2 great granddaughters, Aria Whitaker, age 3, and Ember Whitaker, age 16mo. Brenda is also survived by her loving brother Daniel G. Hernandez.
In the year since the Lord called Brenda home to Heaven not a minute has gone by she isn't missed. How do you sum up a life? There aren't enough words in the English language to describe how wonderful she was. How generous, how loving, how warm, how kind, how funny she could be. If she liked you, you were family. If she didn't like you, you knew why. There will never be a human being like her. She worked against adversity and made a good life for her family. She was honest and loving. Brenda had such warmth in her dimpled smile and her blue eyes twinkled every time she laughed. She loved the Lord, so we have hope in seeing her again in heaven some day. And what happy day that will be! The lessons she taught us will never fade and we pray we can honor her memory the way she deserves. We miss you mom, Nana, sis, and Granny. You are forever in our hearts and memory.
No services are being conducted at this time as it has been a year since Brenda has passed away.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020