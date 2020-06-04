Brenda Mae Mancebo



Brenda Mancebo, 62, was granted her angel wings on May 10, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family, church family and friends.



Brenda was born on December 5, 1957 in Visalia, CA to Ernest and Reba Mancebo.



Brenda's favorite thing to do was bake, she was referred to as Brenda Crocker. She loved to decorate cookies with all kids, neighbors and nieces. Brenda was very involved with her church, West Coast Believer's Center and the youth group where she would always take fresh baked treats for all to enjoy. Brenda had a heart of gold and would do anything she could for anyone. Her smile, laugh and big heart will be missed by all.



Brenda is survived by her mother, Reba; boyfriend, Donald; sisters, Cheryl & Dodie; brother, Ernest; Aunt & Uncle, Lareatha & Bob and several other Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ernie; sisters Debra & Alice and brother-in-law, Michael.



A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store