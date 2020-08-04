1/
Brent Julian
Brent Julian

Visalia - On Monday, August 3, 2020, Brent Julian, loving husband, father, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 57 after his eight-year battle with cancer.

Brent was born on October 3, 1962 in Spanish Fork, Utah. After working for Centex Homes, WestStar Construction, and Dunmore Homes, Brent got his general contractor's license and started his own business, Brent Julian Drywall and Construction, in 2008. On April 12, 2014, Brent married the love of his life, Cathy Glasgow. Brent is survived by his four children Pharyn Driver (Chris Driver), Brandon Julian, McKenna Julian, and Carson Julian, four stepchildren Blake Glasgow (Stephanie Glasgow), Ashley Akin (Josh Akin), Derek Glasgow, and Zachary Glasgow, and three grandchildren Colton, Kinley, and Kaisley Akin.

Brent loved spending his time hunting waterfowl and upland birds, cheering on his favorite baseball team the Dodgers, and cooking and barbecuing in his outdoor kitchen for his family and friends. His favorite weekend getaway was going to Pismo Beach or Tahoe with his wife.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Pauline Julian. He is survived by his wife Cathy, four children, four stepchildren, three grandchildren, and a large extended family.

Brent was a truly a great man, husband, and father and will be dearly missed by all.

A private celebration of life will be held with family and close friends. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
