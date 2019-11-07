|
Brian Robert Parker
Visalia - Brian Robert Parker of Visalia, California passed away on November 4, 2019 in Visalia, California. He was 50.
Brian was born in Lynwood, California on December 29, 1968 to Randolph (Randy) Bernard Parker and Judith Carol Dulworth Parker. He was raised and educated in Visalia, attending Golden West High School.
Brian worked for Consolidated People's Ditch Company of Visalia for over 18 years. He enjoyed traveling to the coast, taking his children to the mountains in the winter to play in the snow and just being at home watching the "Fast and Furious" movies. Brian loved joking, playing around and being funny to make his family and friends laugh. He enjoyed life. Brian had many long and serious conversations with his daughter Sabrina. He was a Chicago Bear fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and Nascar. Brian most enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Randy.
Brian is survived by his three children, Sabrina and twins, Jason and Melissa; his mother, Judy Parker; his sister Crystal Parker and the mother of his children, Cherry Blankenship and a host of extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Tulare First Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow at the North Tulare Cemetery.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangement entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559)732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019