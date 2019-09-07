Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery District
1300 W. Goshen Ave.
Resources
Brock Reese Gene Souza


2006 - 2019
Brock Reese Gene Souza Obituary
Brock Reese Gene Souza

Porterville - Brock Reese Gene Souza was born on January 19, 2006 to Sean Souza and Krystalina Bentley in Visalia, California. At the age of 13, Brock went to meet the Lord on September 1, 2019 in Porterville, California.

Brock was an angel to say the least. Such handsome young man with a great smile! Brock enjoyed life. He liked walks to the park, country music and even some Elvis Presley. Brock always loved just hanging out with his friends at home, being read to and spending time with family. Audio books such as Harry Potter and Rio were among many things that put a smile on his face.

Brock loved his home where he lived for over 13 years, (Evelyn's Nursery). He was loved and comforted by Beverly Day and Katherine McDonell.

Brock is survived by his father, Sean Souza; his mother, Krystalina Parreira and husband Melvin; his siblings, Kyle Souza, Austin Bentley, Cheyenne Souza, Riley Parreira; his great grand-mother, May Slover; his grandparents, Denise Green and husband Rick, Jim Bentley, Sally Magnera, and Alvin Souza and wife Robyn; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

This angel will be greatly missed. He was loved by so many.

Graveside Service will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 10:00a.m.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 7, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
