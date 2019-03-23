Bruce Ballard



Tulare - Bruce William Ballard, 68 of Tulare entered into internal life Tuesday March 19, 2019 after battling a long illness. Bruce William Ballard was born July 20, 1950 in Van Nuys, Ca. to Bruce C. and Adriana Ballard. Bruce was married to Sandy Ballard on July 16, 2005. Surviving are wife Sandy Ballard, mother Adriana Ballard, Daughter Sara Sato (Husband Kei), Step-Daughter Amanada Landers, Step-Son Matt Landers (Wife Cammie), Four Grandchildren Maddison Servadio, Race, Rhett and Renley Landers, Sister Julie Wardzinski (Husband Tony), Brother Howard Ballard, Sister Ginger Ballard. Preceded in death by father Bruce C. Ballard, Daughter Megan Ballard and Brother Jamie Ballard. Bruce worked at several hospitals throughout his career as an X-Ray Tech, MRI/CT, and Nuclear Medicine. Bruce retired from Kaweah Delta as a Cath lab Tech. He was skilled at his profession an on a personal level his patients asked for him by name, they trusted him. Bruce was a great husband, father, grandfather and son. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23rd at First Baptist Church, 469 N. Cherry St, Tulare, CA 93274. Gathering to Follow at Apple Annie's in Tulare. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Services.