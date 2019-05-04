|
Bruno Sbardella
Visalia - Bruno Sbardella passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. He was born in Roccasecca, Italy
on January 1, 1930. Bruno grew up and worked in Rome until the age of thirty-four, and later
moved to America with his wife Anna in 1966.
Bruno was an eccentric and creative man with a generous heart and jovial nature who loved
smiling and joking with everyone. He had a passion for making wine and curing olives, which
he loved to share with his family and friends. He also loved to make birdhouses and other
unique creations. Bruno wrote poetry, played the harmonica, and loved gardening in his "orto."
He often said his greatest accomplishment in life was surviving the difficulties of growing up in
fascist Italy during World War II.
Bruno is survived by his wife Anna, two daughters Paula and Daniela, and five grandchildren.
He wanted to be remembered the way he was in life, and chose not to have a formal funeral,
but instead a celebration of life with his family and close friends, eating his favorite food,
drinking his favorite wine, and having a good time together. For service information please contact Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 4, 2019