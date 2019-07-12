|
Bryan Lovelady
- - Bryan Earl Lovelady went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born on September 26, 1964, in Visalia, California. He has lived in Oklahoma for the last 15 years. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his son Brandon Lovelady. He is survived by his children, Lauren Lovelady (Chris Cooper), Amanda Lovelady, Janae Summers (Tyler), Amber Olinger, and Thomas Leach; his mother, Claudia and Ron Boswell, and father Ray and Jacque Lovelady; his brother, Andrew Boswell (Christi Lupkes), and his sisters, Le Anne Williams (Gary) and Katie Lovelady (Nas Barahona); his precious grandchildren, Katelyn and Arena Summers, and Kyler Joseph Cooper; many nieces and nephews; and his constant companions, his dogs Boomer and Tank. Bryan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Services pending arrangements.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 12, 2019