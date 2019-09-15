|
Buck Tracy Yeager
Ivanhoe - Buck Tracy Yeager was born in Meeker, Ok. on October 2, 1935 to Herbert and Lora Yeager. A short time later he was joined by little brother, Jack. The family came to California in 1940 and settled in Ivanhoe, just in time for Buck to start school. He attended grade school in Ivanhoe and later graduated from Mt Whitney High School in Visalia. He began working for Klink Citrus in Ivanhoe right after graduation and spent 47 years there, retiring as plant supervisor.
He married the former Ella Blankenship and together they raised their two children, son James Yeager (Diane) of Fresno and daughter, Lisa Horton (Calvin) of Ederwood as well as granddaughter Ashley Cherry ( Paul ) of Reedley and great grandchildren Mackenzie, Sydney, and Cameron.
Buck loved his furbabies, Boscoe and Jaxson. He enjoyed spending time with his
grandchildren, nascar, being on his computer, old cars, trips to the coast and mountains as well as his daily drives to see what was happening in Ivanhoe. Buck also loved taking his camera out and capturing the beauty of old barns.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 from 5-8pm at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E Caldwell. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 10:00 am 9/17/2019, at Visalia Public Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 15, 2019