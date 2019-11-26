Services
Calvin "Dennis" Shewey Jr.

Calvin "Dennis" Shewey Jr. Obituary
Calvin "Dennis" Shewey, Jr.

Visalia - Calvin "Dennis" Shewey, Jr., 71, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father Calvin Dennis Shewey, Sr., his mother Betty Jean Gilbert and his brother Douglas Shewey.

Dennis is survived by his wife Susan, sister Denise Graham, son Randall (Cherri) Shewey, daughter Valarie (Chad) Mahan, step son Teddy Lee, step daughter Cari Bortfeld, grandchildren Joshua, Chloe, Danielle, Lizzie, Katie, Michael, Anthony, Lucas, Gigi and great grandchildren Abby and Adam.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, Dec 8, 2019 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, 2019
