Tulare - Camilla E. Arroyo, 93 yrs, home/family maker passed away June 24. Rosary on Tues. July 2 at 6:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, Tulare. Viewing on Wed. July 3, 9:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Fresno, and Mass with Rosary at 10:00 am. Burial service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Fresno. May Almighty God grant her peace and have mercy on her soul and all the souls of the faithful departed.Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.plfuneral.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from June 28 to June 29, 2019
