Candido Homen Menezes



" . . .Like a child, breathing hard, who stops running and leaves behind the sound of small feet pounding hard on the ground . . ." - Fernando Pessoa



And such was the passing of Candido Homen Menezes on February 7th, 2020, with the sound of his own life echoing behind him and the footsteps of loved ones chasing his presence to the end. Though to many who knew him, he was Candi, a proud and loving grandfather, father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, son and friend, he remained, in many ways, a child at heart—a gleam in his eye, a wide smile, always running hard at life, whether in work, in jest, taking in the full enjoyment of a laugh, the joy of grandchildren on his lap, or a breath of ocean, sitting on a boat, gripping a fishing pole.



Candi's love of ocean was instilled in him at birth, born on October 2, 1935 on the island of Terceira in the Azores of Portugal, a home and heritage he took immense pride in, and instilled in his children and grandchildren, though he immigrated to the United States in the early 1950s, at 14-years-old.



Candi spent his early life in Tulare, California, where he became a dairyman, met his wife, Darlene Pittman, and started his family, which includes their sons Luis Edward Menezes, Douglas Edward Menezes, and daughters Candice Laureen Warnock, Katherine Marie Brunet



Candi remained active in the Portuguese communities in Artesia and Chino, serving at the Portuguese Halls in a number of ways, including President. He held the precepts of love, honesty, integrity, pride in one's work, family, and heritage, preaching the importance of God, reconciliation, forgiveness, and unity.



With the strength of a bull, and a voice that boomed with life, Candi held onto his life for as long as he could; yet passed in peace, contentment, and a heart full of love.



He will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, CA on October 24th, 2020 at 12:30 pm. There will be no reception, due to COVID-19, but all are welcome to pay their respects in their own time.









