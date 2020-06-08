Capt. James Lewis Maza
DECEMBER 20, 1933 - MAY 25, 2020
Capt. James Lewis Maza of Visalia passed away on Memorial Day, in the year 2020, at age 86.
When I am called to duty, God, whenever flames may rage; Give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently put the fire out. I want to fill my calling to give the best in me, to guard my friends and neighbors and protect their property. And if, according to my fate, I am to lose my life; Please bless with your protecting hand, my children and my wife. -THE FIREMAN'S PRAYER
James was born on December 20, 1933 at Cochise County Hospital in Douglas, Arizona to loving parents,
Lewis Marion Maza and Mable Esther Hughes-Maza.
In his heart, James was truly and undeniably, first and foremost, a family man. He always called his wife "Lovie," his daughter "Sis", his son "Toulouse," and his grand daughters and great granddaughters "Darlin'." James never said no to his children no matter what they needed. He was warm hearted, generous, and never said an unkind word about anyone. James was truly the best friend one could ever hope to have.
James married "Lovie," Joyce Harrington on December 30, 1963 in Long Beach California. They then made their home in areas of Southern and Central California, including: Long Beach, Wilmington, Norco, Fallbrook, and then came to Visalia to stay in 1983. James attended, with his wife Joyce, Praise Center Church in Visalia, California.
James leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Joyce; his daughter Jami Dawn Maza-Saenz and husband Bobby; his son Gregory Matthew Maza; and his stepson Gary Bledsoe and wife Helen Rowe-Bledsoe. He is also survived by his granddaughters Tara Owens and husband Mitchel, Jade Blackwell, Olivia Saenz, and Marci Bledsoe; his grandson Wayne Bledsoe; as well as his great granddaughters Shelbie Owens and Lilith Venegas; and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Never forgotten and forever remembered as truly one of the greats.
Further information may be found by going to: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/visalia-ca/james-maza-9204687
DECEMBER 20, 1933 - MAY 25, 2020
Capt. James Lewis Maza of Visalia passed away on Memorial Day, in the year 2020, at age 86.
When I am called to duty, God, whenever flames may rage; Give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently put the fire out. I want to fill my calling to give the best in me, to guard my friends and neighbors and protect their property. And if, according to my fate, I am to lose my life; Please bless with your protecting hand, my children and my wife. -THE FIREMAN'S PRAYER
James was born on December 20, 1933 at Cochise County Hospital in Douglas, Arizona to loving parents,
Lewis Marion Maza and Mable Esther Hughes-Maza.
In his heart, James was truly and undeniably, first and foremost, a family man. He always called his wife "Lovie," his daughter "Sis", his son "Toulouse," and his grand daughters and great granddaughters "Darlin'." James never said no to his children no matter what they needed. He was warm hearted, generous, and never said an unkind word about anyone. James was truly the best friend one could ever hope to have.
James married "Lovie," Joyce Harrington on December 30, 1963 in Long Beach California. They then made their home in areas of Southern and Central California, including: Long Beach, Wilmington, Norco, Fallbrook, and then came to Visalia to stay in 1983. James attended, with his wife Joyce, Praise Center Church in Visalia, California.
James leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Joyce; his daughter Jami Dawn Maza-Saenz and husband Bobby; his son Gregory Matthew Maza; and his stepson Gary Bledsoe and wife Helen Rowe-Bledsoe. He is also survived by his granddaughters Tara Owens and husband Mitchel, Jade Blackwell, Olivia Saenz, and Marci Bledsoe; his grandson Wayne Bledsoe; as well as his great granddaughters Shelbie Owens and Lilith Venegas; and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Never forgotten and forever remembered as truly one of the greats.
Further information may be found by going to: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/visalia-ca/james-maza-9204687
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.