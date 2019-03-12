|
|
Carl Everett Johnson
Visalia - Carl Everett Johnson passed way on March 7, 2019 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, California. He was born on November 8, 1927 in Crane, Missouri to Everett and Meda (Forrester) Johnson. His mother died when he was 2 and later his dad remarried Ada Boren.
Carl grew up in Crane, Missouri. His Father moved to California, finding work there and settling in Orosi, California. Carl graduated from Orosi High School in 1946 and enlisted into the army in 1950 to 1952, serving in the Korean War.
Carl met Mary Alice Brant and they married in July 1953. They were married 65 years. After Carl and Mary Alice married, he went into the California Highway Patrol Academy and became a Patrolman; He became a sergeant in 1966, where he worked a total of 28 years.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Meda Johnson; His sister Wanda (Johnson) Smith and his younger brother, Ron Johnson.
Carl is survived by his wife Mary Alice Johnson of Visalia, California and their children, Mary Carla and Steve Miller of Exeter, and Dana Johnson of Visalia; Three grandchildren, Misti (Scott) Alexander of Kansas; Kate (Randy) Henderson of Visalia and John Samuel of San Francisco; and three grandloves girls, Avi, Zaylee, and Winter.
A memorial service will be held at Heart of the Valley Church in Visalia (Walnut & County Center) on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to CAHP Widows and Orphans' Trust Fund, 2030 'V' Street, Sacramento, CA 95818 or .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 12, 2019