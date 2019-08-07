|
|
Carl Josh Lanford
Visalia - Carl Josh Lanford was born May 16th, 1937 in Gould, OK to John and Virginia Lanford. He went home to be with the Lord on Friday August 2nd 2019.
Carl was a man of many talents. He was a master wood worker, an avid golfer, a storyteller like none other and a stranger to no one.
He attended and worked at Fresno State and Chico State University where he further honed his skills and love for horses and cattle. He turned that love into a career. For a short time he worked as a Ferrier before opening his own successful business as an Artificial Inseminator of dairy cattle. He was honored by Governor Reagan for helping many dairymen save their cattle during a Northern California flood.
Carl's love of life and children led him to be a Boy Scout leader for 24 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor a leader can receive.
Carl's true passion in life was serving the Lord. He took great pride in sharing God's word, teaching classes and helping others find the Lord. He was truly a man of God!
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Judi Lanford, son Jon Brent Lanford (Kate), daughter Brenda Allen (Julius), sisters Hertha Cummins (Dan) & Lana Coley, brother Gary Lanford, God daughter & God son Traci & Brandon Strange, Extended family Rob & Carol Armour, granddaughters Elyse Allen, Janelle Allen & Katelin Strange. As well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11th 2019 from 4-7 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, August 12th 2019 at 11am at Parkside Chapel in Visalia. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 7, 2019