Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Eagles in Mt. Mesa
1958 - 2020
Bakersfield - Carl Lynn Witten, age 78 passed away January 14, 2020 in Bakersfield, California after his long battle with Alzheimer's. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1958. In 1959 he married Louise White, they had two children Jess and Carleen. Carl was a mechanic like his dad. In the late 60's he got into the logging field and started his own logging trucking business. Carl was always a racing enthusiast. In the 70's he raced at Porterville's Rocky Hill Raceway and Bakersfield Speedway. In 2004 he went with his sister Norma, to twelve different Nascar Races. They were long time season tickets holders for Las Vegas and Phoenix. He is survived by his children Jess and wife Pam Witten of Weldon, Ca., Carleen and her husband Tim Bencoma of Onyx, Ca., sisters Norma Ward of Woodlake, and Noreen Wells of South Dakota. His grandchildren Kimberly Kemp, Forrest Chico, and Cole Bencoma and eight great grandkids. Carl is preceded in death by his parents Jess and Bea Witten, wife Ella Louise Witten, brother Thomas Witten and grandson Christopher Witten. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday, March 7, at the Eagles in Mt. Mesa at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
