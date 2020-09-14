Carl Wayne Huddleston
Carl Wayne Huddleston, perhaps three inches above six feet, powerfully built stood hunched forward, leaning against his horse trailer. He stared out at his horses in the corral that faced the eastern hills of the Sierra Nevada, never knowing which day would be his last.
He was born with the gift of laughter, and anyone who ever saw him sit a horse they would think he was born there. Strong when he had to be but gentle in nature, a real cowboy, an accomplished cutting horse trainer and rider, and a man who we all loved.
Husband to Maggie, father to Sherry Snider, (Sandy) his only daughter of Port Townsend, Washington, and brother to Geneva Ford, (Everett Ford) of Tulare, Michael Huddleston of Denver, Rod Huddleston (Keiko) of South Pasadena, nephews, Brian Ford (Kimberly) of Tulare, Ren and Rai Huddleston of South Pasadena and stepdaughter Brenda Barrett of Bozeman MT, and step-grandson Colter Corbaley of Paso Robles.
Born in Roswell New Mexico on February 25th, 1947, Carl spent the last 70 years in Tulare County living life the way he wanted. He died on September 8th.
Carl was as tough as a man should be in just about any setting, whether he was arguing with emergency room doctors over the merits of pulling his boots off of his badly broken leg, or worse, at least in his mind, of having them cut off.
Carl was a good and loyal friend who loved to read and was a fan of western movies. He loved his life, Maggie and Sherry with all-of his heart, apple cobbler, Cinnabon, an occasional glass of Midori, animals of all kinds, and cheese enchiladas with onions, not necessarily in that order.
Carl attended Palo Verde Grammar School and graduated from Tulare Union High School. He worked for Arden and D.C.C.A creameries before hanging up his six-guns and devoted the rest of his life to training horses and family.
Carl was the son of Carl (Cowboy) Huddleston of Tipton and Ruth Huddleston of Tipton and Tulare and Uncle to Jerry Ford, who he has now joined.
In the end, there was a lot left to do. But Carl, having been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer just about two years ago, leaned into the fight battling it to the end.
His family plans to celebrate his life next February and all are invited to attend. In lieu of sending flowers, Carl and his family would prefer you donating money to Pancan.org
