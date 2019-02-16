Carl William McInnes



Visalia - Carl William McInnes, 98, of Visalia, California passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Visalia, with his daughter Patricia Kay Hanks at his side. He was lovingly known as "Jack" to his family and many friends.



Carl was born in Canton, Ohio on June 20, 1920 to loving parents James McInnes and Mae Jentes McInnes. He was raised and educated in Ohio. Carl met the love of his life, Helen Elizabeth Lintz (Betty) on a bus and they were married June 28, 1942 in New Philadelphia, Ohio one year from the date that they met. Carl was inducted into the United States Army on January 8, 1943 in Fort Hayes, Ohio and served until February 21, 1946, as a Radio Operator. After schooling, most of his service time was spent in the Philippines. He was discharged in Camp Atterbury, Indiana as a First Fighter Control Squadron, Technician Fifth Grade. Carl and Betty moved to Chula Vista, California in 1951 to make their home and raise their family. He owned and operated South Bay Radio and TV in Chula Vista, CA. Following their move to Visalia in 1965 , he owned and operated Visalia Radio and TV, retiring in 1985 after 40 years in the industry.



Carl enjoyed woodworking and made many clocks for his family and friends. He enjoyed amateur radio, fishing, traveling and most of all, visiting gold country. Carl was an avid reader of history.



He served as Past Commander Chula Vista American Legion Post 434, Visalia American Legion Post 18, and Past Commander of Three Rivers VFW Post 3939 of which he was a life member.



Carl was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mae McInnes; his brother Gene McInnes and two half sisters, Rena Hamilton and Ruth Froelich and his beloved wife Betty of 62 years in 2004.



He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Kay Hanks and Debi Braswell (David); six grandchildren Jamie Allen, David Hanks, Michael Hanks, Laura Braswell, Melissa Giles and Steven Braswell; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



At his request there will be no services. Carl and Betty will be laid to rest together at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, Alabama.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donatons be made in his name to Kaweah Delta Hospice or a Veteran organization of your choice.



Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019