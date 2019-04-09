|
|
Carlos Curiel
- - Carlos Curiel was born November 28, 1979 in Los Angeles. He passed away March 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Carlos is survived by his mother Maria Curiel, brother Mario Curiel, three children Itzanami, Carlos, and
Daralis Curiel, grandson Leonardo Garcia, son in law Fernando Garcia, and wife Sylvia Gomez. Carlos lived in Visalia since the age of 2 in his short life he lived it to the fullest. He did more in his life time than the average person would do in a long life time. Along the way he made a lot of friends and left a lasting impact on everyone he came into contact with. He will truly be missed by all.
All services will be held at Salser and Dillard 127 E. Caldwell, Visalia. Viewing is April 11th from 4-6 p.m, rosary immediately to follow, funeral services is the 12th at 10 am.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 9, 2019