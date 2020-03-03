Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Carmen Luna Garcia

Carmen Luna Garcia Obituary
Carmen Luna Garcia

Tulare - Carmen Luna Garcia, age 66, passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020. Carmen was born September 5, 1953 in El Paso, Texas to Lorenzo and Clara Luna. She graduated from Corcoran High School in 1972 and she was smarter than the average bear. Carmen married the love of her life, Henry Garcia, in 1971 and their journey began together. Carmen was a very vibrant, sassy,bold, strong, caring, and loving Wife, Momma, Grammy, Mom, sister, daughter and aunt. We could always count on her honest, outspoken opinion. She always told it like it was. She wasloved by all who knew her. Carmen was always the life of the party. She will be greatly missed. Carmen is survived by her husband, Henry Garcia, and her daughters Kimberly Garcia-Salazar, Becky Garcia, Sandra Soares (Mike), and Erica Garcia (David). She is also survived by herdaddy Lorenzo Luna and her siblings Sally Lepe, Maria Rangel, Herman Luna, Lorenzo Luna II, Henry Luna, Martin Luna, Johnny Luna and 15 grandkids and 3 great grandkids, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mom Clara Luna, sister Cynthia Ramirez, brother Mark Luna, and her precious granddaughter, Karsyn Marie Garcia. A celebration of life will be held on March 11th at 10 am at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home 151 N. H St. Tulare, CA
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020
