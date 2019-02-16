Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel - Farmersville
332 East Visalia Road
Farmersville, CA 93223
(559) 594-1063
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God
6416 Ave 308
Goshen, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Verden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Miller) Verden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Ann (Miller) Verden Obituary
Carol Ann Verden (Miller)

Farmersville - Carol Ann Verden (Miller), 69, passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019 at her home in Farmersville, Ca. She was born on February 7, 1950 in Wilburton Oklahoma to Bill and Birdie (Upton) Miller.

Carol married Whitie Verden November 26, 1968. They were happily married for 44 years before his passing in 2011.

She is survived by her daughter Serena and husband Adam Coates of Farmerville, Ca, daughter Toni Verden and Grady McGahey of Schulter Ok. Grandchildren Adam Jr and Brooke Coates, Tosha, Anthony, Vanessa and Austin Pina. Great Grandchildren Ilyanah and Isaiah Pina, Nova Alvarez, Audrey, MaireyJayne, Emilio Jr and Cienna Torres.

A memorial service will be held at Church of God at 6416 Ave 308, Goshen Ca. at 11am on Saturday February 23, 2019.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.