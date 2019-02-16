|
|
Carol Ann Verden (Miller)
Farmersville - Carol Ann Verden (Miller), 69, passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019 at her home in Farmersville, Ca. She was born on February 7, 1950 in Wilburton Oklahoma to Bill and Birdie (Upton) Miller.
Carol married Whitie Verden November 26, 1968. They were happily married for 44 years before his passing in 2011.
She is survived by her daughter Serena and husband Adam Coates of Farmerville, Ca, daughter Toni Verden and Grady McGahey of Schulter Ok. Grandchildren Adam Jr and Brooke Coates, Tosha, Anthony, Vanessa and Austin Pina. Great Grandchildren Ilyanah and Isaiah Pina, Nova Alvarez, Audrey, MaireyJayne, Emilio Jr and Cienna Torres.
A memorial service will be held at Church of God at 6416 Ave 308, Goshen Ca. at 11am on Saturday February 23, 2019.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 16, 2019