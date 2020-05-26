|
Carol Lee Walker
Carol Lee Walker, 79, passed away on May 17, 2020.
Carol was born December 25, 1940 to Richard and Marguerite Lantrip Montgomery in Woodlake, CA.
Carol Married George D Walker March 8, 1958. The couple resided in many California cities; Woodlake, Valejo, Benicia, Richmond San Pablo and Visalia before moving to Wellington, Nevada. Through the years, Carol was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother while working for Home Health Care and Orchard Hardware Supply. Carol is survived by her husband, George D Walker, 3 sons George Walker Jr, Richard Walker, Clifford Walker, 7 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren. Carol will be greatly missed. Her smile touched many hearts.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 26 to May 30, 2020