Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Walker Obituary
Carol Walker

Visalia - Carol Sue Walker, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, 76, died October 19th, 2019.

She was born on July 17th, 1943 in Exeter, CA. to Lillie Jewel Potter and James Oran Potter. Carol was a long time resident of Kingsburg, CA. before moving to Visalia in 2010.

She is survived by her four children; Rhonda Davis (Edward) of Kingsburg, Derek Walker (Theresa) of Santa Maria, Brian Walker of Fresno, and Pamela Walker (Anthony Jones) of Visalia, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Private Memorial Service will be held Sunday November 10, 2019 for family members. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -