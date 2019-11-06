|
Carol Walker
Visalia - Carol Sue Walker, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, 76, died October 19th, 2019.
She was born on July 17th, 1943 in Exeter, CA. to Lillie Jewel Potter and James Oran Potter. Carol was a long time resident of Kingsburg, CA. before moving to Visalia in 2010.
She is survived by her four children; Rhonda Davis (Edward) of Kingsburg, Derek Walker (Theresa) of Santa Maria, Brian Walker of Fresno, and Pamela Walker (Anthony Jones) of Visalia, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Private Memorial Service will be held Sunday November 10, 2019 for family members. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019